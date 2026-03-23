University of Hyderabad appoints J Anuradha as in-charge VC; becomes first woman to hold the post

With this appointment, Prof. J. Anuradha becomes the first woman to serve as in-charge Vice-Chancellor at the institution

The University of Hyderabad has appointed Professor J Anuradha as its in-charge Vice-Chancellor (VC). The appointment, according to a university statement, is effective from March 13, 2026. She succeeds Professor BJ Rao. He stepped down on March 12 after reaching the age of 70.

As the university’s senior-most professor, Prof Anuradha assumes the role in line with institutional statutes. A respected academic and noted Kuchipudi dancer, she brings over 30 years of experience to the university. She previously served as Head of the Department of Dance and Dean of the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication.

An alumna of the same university, she earned her Master’s in Performing Arts in 1990 and a PhD in Dance in 1996, joining the faculty in 1993. With this appointment, she becomes the first woman to serve as the in-charge Vice-Chancellor at the institution.