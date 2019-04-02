University of Hyderabad admissions 2019: Application form released, how to apply

University of Hyderabad admissions 2019: The University of Hyderabad has invited applications for eligible candidates for admission to five-year integrated postgraduate, postgraduate courses, MTech, MPhil courses and PhD programmes through an all India entrance examination. Selected candidates will be eligible to join the university from the batch 2019-20. The online application process has begun and will conclude on May 3, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, uohyd.ac.in.

Advertising

The entrance exam will be conducted from May 27 to May 31, 2019. Selected candidates will then be called for an interview. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, while the exam for some subjects will be held in morning shift starting 10 am for others it will be in the afternoon at 2 pm. Based on the score of both the exam, a merit list will be released based on which seats/ admissions will be granted.

University of Hyderabad admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uohyd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘admissions 2019-20’ under ‘controller of exams’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘online application’

Step 5: Click on ‘start new application’

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

University of Hyderabad admissions 2019: Documents required

Mark sheets from Matriculation onwards.

Pass certificate of the qualifying examination.

Transfer Certificate / Migration Certificate.

GATE scorecard (Wherever applicable).

Latest Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority (in case of OBC) certificate issued on or after 1.4.2016 by the Competent Authority in Govt. of India (GOI) format.

Medical certificate issued by a Civil Surgeon of a Govt. Hospital (in case of candidates with Disabilities only). Certificate from a Competent Authority of the Defence Department in case of Wards/dependents of Defence personnel (DP).

Certificate of Competent Authority in case of candidates selected under Migrants of Jammu

Advertising

University of Hyderabad admissions 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 550 as application fee; for OBC candidates it is Rs 350 and for SC/ST/PwD candidates it is Rs 250.

Meanwhile, admissions to other central universities have also started. In a major shift, the entrance exam for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has gone online and also will be conducted in MCQ-based format. This is the first time the exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The applicants will have to apply at ntajnu.nic.in before April 15, 2019. The last date to make payment is April 16, 2019. The exam will be conducted from May 27 to May 30, 2019.

The University of Lucknow has also invited applications for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level courses at its official website, lkouniv.ac.in. Online application procedure has started and will conclude on April 15, 2019 (without late fee) while candidates can submit applications till April 20, 2019, with late fee payment.