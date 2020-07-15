Amid pandemic, Hyderabad University receives record 62,853 applications for its courses

University of Hyderabad Campus (File Photo) University of Hyderabad Campus (File Photo)

Despite Covid-19 pandemic hindering examination schedules and academic sessions in educational institutions across the country, it could have no effect on the number of students applying for the courses at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) which has received a record number of 62,853 applications online for academic session 2020-21. Last year, the number was over 56,000.

Expressing delight, Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, Hyderabad University, said, “It’s gratifying to note that UoH is the preferred destination for so many students seeking to pursue higher education and research. Not only have the number of applications within India increased, but the number of foreign students applying has also gone up more than 20 per cent this year. The Institution of Eminence tag has certainly helped UoH in further brightening it’s already positive image among the student community who want to be a part of the institution. The university will ensure that affordable education is made available at global standards.”

Of the total number of applicants, 35.26 per cent belong to the general category, OBC is 33.70 per cent; EWS is 4.77 per cent; SC is 17.37 per cent and ST is 8.90 per cent. Of them, 48.96 per cent of the applicants are male, 51 per cent are female while the remaining 0.04 per cent (11) belong to the transgender category.

The highest number of applications have been received from Telangana (28,612) followed by Kerala (7,019), Delhi (5,082), Andhra Pradesh (4,250), West Bengal (3,878) and Orissa (3,349), etc.

The number of applications received course-wise is topped by IMSc (5-year Integrated) Sciences (MA/PY/CH/SB/AG) which has got 6,189 applications, followed by MSc Chemistry (3,847 applications), MSc Physics (3,161), IMA (5-year Integrated) Social Sciences (EC/HS/PS/SL/AN) with 2,953 applications, MA English (2,536 applications) and MCA (2,946 applications).

The entrance exams will be notified once the situation improves and is conducive for holding the same. A total of 2,456 seats are being offered for admissions to 132 courses. This includes 16 integrated courses, 41 PG courses, 15 MPhil, 10 MTech and 46 PhD programmes.

