University of Glasgow launches free online Scottish crime writing course

The University of Glasgow has launched a free online course on Scottish crime fiction, titled ‘Tartan Noir: Scottish Crime Writing’. This four-week course is designed to help participants understand the key elements of Scottish crime writing through weekly themes focused on plot, character and narrative.
The course, available on the FutureLearn platform, features interviews, discussions and advice from crime authors, including Louise Welsh, Christopher Brookmyre, Lin Anderson and Liam McIlvanney. It traces the genre’s roots in the works of Robert Louis Stevenson and Arthur Conan Doyle to modern writers such as Ian Rankin, Val McDermid and Denise Mina, according to the university.
Interested candidates can get themselves registered for this course through the official website of the institute, gla.ac.uk, without paying any registration amount.
The Tartan Noir course, delivered by Craig Lamont and Gerard Carruthers, will take participants through the storytelling techniques behind Scotland’s crime fiction tradition, examining plot twists, character development, narrative
style and help them understand how authors create engaging crime stories.
According to the University of Glasgow, the course will also bring the country’s literary heritage to learners worldwide. The Scottish Studies at Glasgow’s College of Arts & Humanities has previously launched online courses on Robert Burns, Scottish clans and Mary Queen of Scots.