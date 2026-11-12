University of Glasgow launches free online Scottish crime writing course

The University of Glasgow has launched a free online course on Scottish crime fiction, titled ‘Tartan Noir: Scottish Crime Writing’. This four-week course is designed to help participants understand the key elements of Scottish crime writing through weekly themes focused on plot, character and narrative.

The course, available on the FutureLearn platform, features interviews, discussions and advice from crime authors, including Louise Welsh, Christopher Brookmyre, Lin Anderson and Liam McIlvanney. It traces the genre’s roots in the works of Robert Louis Stevenson and Arthur Conan Doyle to modern writers such as Ian Rankin, Val McDermid and Denise Mina, according to the university.