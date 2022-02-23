University of Essex introduces scholarships worth £5,000 for Indian students

University of Essex, United Kingdom (UK) has launched a scholarship programme for Indian students looking to pursue a master’s degree in the UK. The university will now offer various scholarships to Indian students under the Academic Excellence International Masters Scholarship programme.

The scholarship is available for the University of Essex’s September 2022 and January 2023 intakes, and will offer support worth up to £5,000 for Indian students.

These scholarships will be awarded to Indian students on academic merit and are paid as a discount on the tuition fee. The scholarship is awarded as a partial tuition fee waiver and is available for students on postgraduate taught Masters courses.

Eligibility

For these scholarships, eligible courses are those which are full-time taught masters courses leading to MA, MSc, LLM and MRes degrees. These will be awarded to students who have completed relevant school or university studies in one of the specified countries, and in the case of the UK, who are domiciled in one of the other specified countries.

It is also necessary for a student to have successfully completed a undergraduate degree (this includes integrated master’s degrees) with the grade specified or above.

However, these scholarships are restricted to students who are overseas fee payers and are entirely self-funded. They are not available to students who are fully or partly sponsored, and are available for the first year of masters study only.

How to apply

Interested candidates can visit the official website of University of Essex — essex.ac.uk — to apply for their desired course. Once they fulfill all the set criteria and application process, candidates will automatically be assessed for their eligibility for these scholarships. If the candidate meets all the eligibility criteria, they will automatically be awarded this scholarship.