UK’s University of Essex announces scholarships for Indian students

UK based University of Essex on Thursday announced its GREAT Scholarships for Indian students. The scholarships are worth GBP 10,000. They are aimed at master’s students with strong academic backgrounds who have work experience or have demonstrated interest in their chosen subject area.

The scholarship amount must be used to cover the cost of tuition fees for any one-year master’s (MA, MSc, LLM) programme. Students will be expected to engage in extra-curricular activities along with their lectures and tutorials.

Also Read | National Mathematics Day 2022: Five scholarships for Maths students

These scholarships are open to anyone with a valid Indian passport, the candidate has to be an overseas student of the University of Essex, and shall be fully self-funded and holds an offer (conditional or unconditional) to start a one-year full-time master’s degree in the relevant subject in October 2023.

The awards are limited to one scholarship per student and cannot be combined with other University of Essex awards.

Some students may not be eligible for these scholarships regardless of whether they meet the above criteria. Students enrolled at East 15 Acting School, is one such case. Students can apply at greatscholarships@essex.ac.uk or get touch with the University of Essex India regional office team at india@essex.ac.uk.