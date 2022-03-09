University of East Anglia announces new scholarships for Indian students

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has announced six new scholarships for India, offered by various departments at the university. The sponsorships will be provided to students applying to masters courses in the academic year 2022-2023.

The deadline for the scholarships is May 31, 2022. Candidates can check details of the scholarships on the official website – uea.ac.uk

UEA India Award: The UEA India award is available to Indian students applying for post-graduate studies at the UEA. This scholarship worth £4,000 will be automatically awarded to those meeting the entry criteria.

International Development: Scholarships for this programme require students to have both, the theoretical and practical skills necessary to create a change in the world. The university is offering scholarships up to £8,000 tuition fee reduction for the masters applicants from India. A total of 3 seats are available under this programme.

The School of International Development: UEA School of International Development is also offering full fees scholarships, where the university is providing financial assistance equal to the full amount of International fees for students taking any of the school of Development full-time Masters courses. This scholarship grant covers tuition fees up to the value, of £18,500 for 3 individuals globally and will not be combined with any other scholarship made available by UEA.

Read | Truman State University announces scholarships for Indian students

Economics: MSc Academic and Professional Scholarships (International): The School of Economics is offering competitive scholarship equal to full international fees (£19,000) and 50% of international fees (£9,500) to students taking any of the MSc Academic and Professional programs.

UEA Law School: Country Specific Academic Excellence Scholarships: At the UEA school of law, students get access to diverse learning experiences and are taught by international experts and top faculty. UEA is offering two competitive scholarships equal to £8,000 tuition fee reduction for LLM applicants.