University of Colorado Denver to establish India campus in Hyderabad, first cohort in August 2027

The University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) has received a letter of intent from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish a degree-granting campus in Hyderabad. The campus is expected to begin admissions for its first cohort of students in August 2027.
The Hyderabad campus will offer programmes in high-demand areas including business, computing, engineering and analytics. Additional programmes are expected to be proposed to the UGC from the second year onwards.
The academic model will combine subject-based learning with practical and experiential learning. Students will be expected to develop both knowledge of their chosen discipline and skills that can be applied in workplace settings. The campus will also focus on interdisciplinary learning, allowing students to work across different subject areas and apply problem-solving approaches to real-world situations.
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The proposed programmes are intended to have a strong career focus, with curriculum and learning approaches linked to workforce requirements. Students will also remain connected to CU Denver’s academic ecosystem in the US.
The university said its Hyderabad campus will focus on areas such as consumer and business understanding, technology, applied learning and career preparation, depending on the programme. The emphasis will be on preparing students for changing workplace requirements rather than only academic study.
CU Denver was established in 1973 and is governed by the University of Colorado Board of Regents. It has around 14,000 students and more than 100,000 alumni across over 100 countries. The university is classified as an R1 research institution by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education, a classification for institutions with very high research activity, a statement notes.
The proposed campus in Hyderabad will be CU Denver’s first degree-granting outlet in India. It will also be the first foreign university campus in Telangana, according to the university.
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The campus is being planned in line with several priorities of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, including multidisciplinary education, internationalisation, learner outcomes and career readiness.
The establishment of the campus is being undertaken with Emeritus as the university’s strategic joint venture partner in India. Emeritus will support the university in non-academic functions related to establishing and expanding the campus.
CU Denver will now continue the regulatory process and work with academic and industry stakeholders as it develops the Hyderabad campus. The university plans to admit its first students in August 2027, with further programmes to be proposed for approval in subsequent years.