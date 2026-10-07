University of Colorado Denver to establish India campus in Hyderabad, first cohort in August 2027

The University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) has received a letter of intent from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish a degree-granting campus in Hyderabad. The campus is expected to begin admissions for its first cohort of students in August 2027.

The Hyderabad campus will offer programmes in high-demand areas including business, computing, engineering and analytics. Additional programmes are expected to be proposed to the UGC from the second year onwards.

The academic model will combine subject-based learning with practical and experiential learning. Students will be expected to develop both knowledge of their chosen discipline and skills that can be applied in workplace settings. The campus will also focus on interdisciplinary learning, allowing students to work across different subject areas and apply problem-solving approaches to real-world situations.