University of Calcutta BCom part-1 result declared, steps to check marks online

CU result: Download at caluniv.ac.in CU result: Download at caluniv.ac.in

Calcutta University result: The University of Calcutta released the result for BCom part-1 result for both honours and general examinations. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result at wbresults.nic.in or caluniv.ac.in. The semester exams are being conducted across the subjects in the varsity.

The BA/BSc Semester-III exam will be held on December 14 while BA/BSc honours semester II exam and BA, BSc, BCom major semester II exam will be conducted on December 23. All exams will be held in the second half.

University of Calcutta BCom result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the subject you appeared for

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

About the University of Calcutta

The University of Calcutta was founded on January 24, 1857. The University adopted in the first instance, the pattern of the University of London and gradually introduced modifications in its constitution

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd