University of Birmingham Dubai announces scholarships for Indian students; check how to apply

The University of Birmingham Dubai has announced scholarships for Indian students domiciled and living in India. Interested students can apply for the scholarship at the official website — birmingham.ac.uk/dubai.
Once the student has submitted their application, and if they receive an offer from the university, the value of the scholarship will be advised based on predicted grades or on meeting the offer conditions. Candidates can be awarded up to 40 per cent of their tuition fees.
Scholarships for Indian students: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website — birmingham.ac.uk/dubai
Step 2: Scroll down on the home page and click on ‘Dubai scholarships’.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Scroll towards the end and click on ‘apply now’.
Step 4: Then, click on the link for selection of new course and click on ‘apply now’.
Step 5: Register or login, and fill all the required details in the application form. Upload all the requested documents, signature and photograph. Then submit the application.
Once the university has taken the decision, the authorities will intimate you via your registered email id.
Eligibility
Interested candidates will need to demonstrate a certain level of English language, either through an English test such as IELTS, TOEFL or PTE. The institute may be able to accept previous or alternative qualifications as evidence. In terms of board exam results, students of class 12 higher secondary certificate with an average score of 65 per cent from for ICSE, CBSE, West Bengal State Board will be considered for entry to Birmingham Foundation Academy. All other state boards require 70 per cent overall.
For Engineering and Physical Sciences, candidates should have scored at least 65 per cent in mathematics from ICSE, CBSE, West Bengal State Boards. To apply for a Biology based degree, one would need to have a least 65 per cent in Biology from ICSE, CBSE, West Bengal State Boards.
In case of a postgraduate degree, the candidate should either have a four year Bachelors degree (first class or very good upper second class) or a three year Bachelors degree (first class) from any recognised institution in India. For MSc programmes, the business school will consider holders of three-year degree programmes (first class or very good upper second class) from recognised institutions in India, and for LLM degrees, the university will accept applications from 3 or 5 year LLB holders from India from prestigious institutions.
