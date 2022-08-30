University of Auckland announces scholarships worth NZ$1.5 million for Indian students; check details

The Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland is launching an extensive range of scholarship package for Indian students totalling almost NZ$1.5 million. Indian students who want to apply for any of the scholarships can submit their application at the official university website — auckland.ac.nz.

The University of Auckland has announced that over 200 scholarships are now available for high achieving Indian students in 2023. These scholarships will be awarded biannually, with 115 available twice a year. Each cycle will offer five scholarships up to $20,000, 10 up to $10,000 and 100 up to $5,000.

These scholarships are available for both undergraduate and postgraduate students, and interested candidates can apply for these from October 10 till November 21, and then from March 9, 2023 till April 20, 2023. Scholarship applications will usually open around six weeks before the closing date.

To be eligible for this scholarship, an applicant must hold a passport issued by the government of India, should be residing in India at the time of application for this scholarship, be either a new student who has received a conditional or unconditional offer of admission, or an English Language Academy (ELA) student who has received a conditional or unconditional offer of admission, and be enrolled or

enrolling full-time in either a postgraduate diploma (PGDip) or masters degree of 120 points or more, excluding masters by thesis, or an undergraduate degree (applying with overseas secondary or post-secondary qualifications) at the University of Auckland.

Additionally, students who have already commenced study at the University of Auckland or the students who have undertaken any tertiary level study in New Zealand, or students enrolling in a business masters programme in the Graduate School of Management (GSM), excluding the Master of Business Analytics and Master of Supply Chain Management, are not eligible to apply for this scholarship.

The basis of selection will be academic merit, the quality of the letter of application and endorsement by the applicant’s referee. The slection committee may also consider how the intended programme of study aligns with the University’s strategic aims.

The main purpose of these scholarships is to attract new international students of high caliber from India to enrol full-time in undergraduate or postgraduate taught study of one year or more at the Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland.