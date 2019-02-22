University of Allahabad admit card 2019 released, check how to download

Toggle Menu
University of Allahabad admit card for UG PG courses released. The exams will begin from March, 2019.

University of Allahabad admit card 2019: The University of Allahabad has released admit card for the annual exams to be conducted from March 8, 2019. Students can download their admit card from the official website, allduniv.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift begins at 7 am and afternoon shift begins at 2:30 pm. The practical exams are already going on in the university campus.

University of Allahabad: Datesheet

University of Allahabad admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card 2019’

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to enter exam hall without a valid admit card.

