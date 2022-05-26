University of Allahabad admissions through CUET UG: All you need to know

The University of Allahabad will be adopting the recently-introduced Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to its undergraduate programmes from this year.

While the registration process for CUET UG 2022 has already concluded, interested candidates still have some doubts regarding admission to the University of Allahabad. Here are some of the frequently asked questions answered by indianexpress.com.

Q. What are the compulsory subjects for admission in University of Allahabad?

English or Hindi is compulsory for all students seeking admission to the University of Allahabad under the compulsory Language. In addition to this, General Test is also compulsory. This is applicable for students of all courses/fields — BA/BSc/BCom/BPA/BFA/BALLB.

Q. What are the domain subjects needed for:

— Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA)

For admission to Bachelor of Performing Arts, candidates have to compulsorily appear for ‘Performing Art- Music

General’ in the domain section of CUET UG 2022. In addition to it, in the language section, English or Hindi is compulsory and general test is compulsory in section III.

— Bachelor of Arts (BA)

It is compulsory to appear in at least two domain from the domain list of eight for admission to BA course. These eight subjects are Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Anthropology, History, Geography and Sanskrit. In addition to it, in the language section (section II), English or Hindi is compulsory and general test is compulsory in section III.

— Bachelor of Science (BSc) Biology

Candidates interested in Bachelor of Science (BSc) Biology have to appear for English or Hindi in section I (language section). In section II, appearing for Biology and Chemistry is also compulsory, along with general test in section III.

— Bachelor of Science (BSc) Maths

To pursue Bachelor of Science (BSc) Biology, candidates have to appear in any two subjects out of these three subjects — Physics, Mathematics or Computer Science. Additionally, English or Hindi in language section and general test in section III are compulsory.

— Bachelor of Science (BSc) Home Science/Family & Community Science

Appearing for Home Science subject in the section II (domain subjects) is compulsory for students interested in pursuing Bachelor of Science (BSc) Home Science/Family & Community Science.

— Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

Accountancy/Book Keeping is a compulsory subjects for students opting for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) in the University of Allahabad. In addition to it, in the language section (section II), English or Hindi is compulsory and general test is compulsory in section III.

— BALLB (Hons)

It is compulsory for students to appear for exam of ‘Legal studies’ in the domain subject section, in addition to English or Hindi and general test from section I and III respectively.

Also read | CUET application process ends on May 22: Your key questions answered

— Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)

Appearing for Fine Arts/Visual Arts is compulsory for students wanting to pursue a BFA degree from the University of Allahabad. like other subjects, appearing for English or Hindi and general test from section I and III respectively is also compulsory.

Q. In which mode will CUET be conducted?

CUET 2022 is a national-level exam conducted online in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. In a CBT, a candidate sits in front of a computer allotted to her against her roll number and admit card. Once the exam starts, the candidate will be able to see questions on the computer screen, and she can use the computer mouse to answer the multiple-choice questions.

Q. When will the CUET UG 2022 be conducted?

As of now, no set date has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, had earlier announced that the CUET UG 2022 exam will be conducted in the second week of July.

Q. What is the syllabus for CUET?

The UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has assured that all questions set by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for CUET will be from NCERT Class XII textbooks and that students should not buy extra books or enroll for coaching.

Q. Is there any negative marking in CUET?

Yes, while students will be awarded marks for every correct answer, there will also be negative marking for wrong answers. Am incorrect answer will lead to a deduction of one mark. There is no negative marking for leaving a question unanswered.