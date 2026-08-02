UGC to open the application portal soon for NSPG and Ishan UDAY special scholarship

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon open the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) for applications for the National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies (NSPG) and the Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme for the North Eastern Region. In a recent statement, the commission informed that the schedule for online submission of applications would be notified in due course. Once activated, eligible students can apply through the official NSP website, scholarships.gov.in.
The National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies is aimed at helping students pursue higher education without the financial burden. Students enrolled in the first year of a postgraduate degree programme through regular or full-time mode at a recognised institution are eligible to apply. Selected students will receive financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh per annum, disbursed at Rs 10,000 per month for two years.
The Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme is intended to support students from the North Eastern Region pursuing undergraduate studies. Students who have passed Class 12 from a recognised board in the North Eastern Region and are admitted to the first year of a regular undergraduate programme at a recognised institution can apply for the scholarship.
Under the scheme, eligible students receive annual financial assistance ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 80,000, depending on the course, for a period of three to five years. The annual parental income of applicants must not exceed Rs 4.5 lakh.
UGC has also directed all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to ensure that their Institutional Nodal Officers (INOs) verify scholarship applications within 15 days of their submission on the NSP portal and either approve or reject them accordingly.
The commission said timely verification would allow students to rectify discrepancies or errors in their applications before the submission deadline. UGC has also urged institutions to provide students with the necessary support and guidance throughout the application process.