UGC to open the application portal soon for NSPG and Ishan UDAY special scholarship

Candidates will be required to apply online at the NSP window, once activated by the commission (Photo: AI Generated)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon open the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) for applications for the National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies (NSPG) and the Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme for the North Eastern Region. In a recent statement, the commission informed that the schedule for online submission of applications would be notified in due course. Once activated, eligible students can apply through the official NSP website, scholarships.gov.in.

The National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies is aimed at helping students pursue higher education without the financial burden. Students enrolled in the first year of a postgraduate degree programme through regular or full-time mode at a recognised institution are eligible to apply. Selected students will receive financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh per annum, disbursed at Rs 10,000 per month for two years.