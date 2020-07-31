UGC university final year exams row: SC adjourns hearing till August 10, asks to submit MHA’s stand

SC adjourns heading to August 10 SC adjourns heading to August 10

The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on University Grants Commission (UGC’s) guidelines on final year exams till August 10. The apex court today asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to clear their stand and to submit affidavits by August 7.

Earlier on July 30, UGC in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, said they “adequately account for the evolving situation of the Covid-19 pandemic because they (a) provide sufficient time till the end of September 2020 to conduct the final year/ terminal semester examinations after following the prescribed protocols and procedures relating to Covid-19; (b) give sufficient flexibility to Universities/ institutions to conduct such examinations in online, offline (pen and paper) or blended (online + offline) mode; and (c) provide for an examination through special chance for students who for whatsoever the reason(s) may be are unable to appear for the examinations…”

The UGC also said that the guidelines “have to be adopted and applied by all Universities/ institutions in the country (including State Universities)”.

Several states including Maharashtra and Delhi had opposed the move and issued a directive that state-run universities will not be holding term-end exams. UGC said the decision of states like Maharashtra and Delhi “to either cancel” exams “for UG/PG students and/or to graduate” them “and confer degrees without appearing for the final year /terminal semester examinations is plainly contrary to the UGC guidelines.”

Despite the opposition from students, academicians, and chief ministers of several states, the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier in a series of tweets said, “In any education model, assessment is one of the most important milestones. Performance in exams gives students self-confidence and satisfaction.” He, however, also said that special exams should be held for students who might not be able to appear for exams by September.

