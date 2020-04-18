University admissions post COVID-19 to get tougher as foreign aspirants turn to Indian colleges: Survey

College admissions are on hold due to coronavirus. (Representational image) College admissions are on hold due to coronavirus. (Representational image)

As the coronavirus pandemic has prompted many students aspiring for foreign colleges to turn towards Indian colleges, the competition for a seat is going to get tougher. According to a recent survey by Mindler, a career counseling firm, 56 per cent of students who aspired to study abroad are considering Indian universities as their Plan B.

Those opting for foreign universities may reconsider if the varsity abroad conducts classes online. As per the survey, a percentage of students were sceptical (23 per cent) about the idea, or outrightly dismissed (35 per cent) the proposition of online alternatives in such a scenario.

The report states, “Indian universities will experience an upsurge in applications. Students, who were previously only applying overseas, will now also apply to several domestic options as their backups.”

Read | College admissions 2020: How Indian universities are gearing up for admission season

The survey states, 63 per cent students feel their initial career plans have been badly hit due to COVID-19. Further, 42 per cent students are reconsidering their career choices.

Students are also looking at more than one career option. Each student is considering around three career options; business management, computer applications and IT, entrepreneurship, medicine and design seem to be the most popular domains. Further, as many as 42 per cent of the students have opted for online certification courses, whereas 47 per cent of the students are utilising this time to prepare for their entrance exams.

Read| Online courses to upskill during quarantine: Unique short courses to pursue online | Courses to enhance professional communication | Online courses that offer foreign degree | Online courses by Harvard University

The report stressed on the fact that students are more concerned about how to pick a safe and promising career choice and expressed an interest in having access to a career guidance helpline during these testing times.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd