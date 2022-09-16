scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

‘Normalised’ CUET scores to be used for preparing merit lists, not percentile: UGC Chairperson

UGC chairman said that the scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field to students who wrote the exam in the same subject on different days or in different shifts.

CUET UG 2022, College admissions 2022, M Jagadesh Kumar, NTA, normalised NTA scoresNormalisation of CUET scores has been done separately for each subject for which exam was held in multiple shifts, Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

After the results for the Common University Entrance Test were declared, UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said universities will prepare the rank list for undergraduate admissions on the basis of “normalised” scores and not percentile or “raw marks”.

Read |liveCUET UG 2022 Result Declared LIVE Updates: Colleges to conduct counselling process on their own

Kumar said that the scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field to students who wrote the exam in the same subject on different days or in different shifts.

Read |CUET 2022 Result: Here’s how Delhi University will prepare its merit list based on CUET scores

The results for the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG were declared earlier in the day.

“The rank lists will be prepared by universities using normalised NTA scores and not the basis of percentile. The scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field to students since they wrote test in the same subject on different days,” Kumar said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...Premium
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concernsPremium
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concerns
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...Premium
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...
Also Read |CUET UG 2022 Result Declared: Nearly 20,000 candidates score 100 percentile, maximum in English

“Normalisation of CUET scores has been done separately for each subject for which exam was held in multiple shifts,” he added.

The normalisation formula using “equipercentile method” has been decided by a panel comprising professors from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Delhi and Delhi University.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 03:23:46 pm
Next Story

Where the Crawdads Sing movie review: Effective as a story about loneliness and love

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement