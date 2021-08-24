Universities seek Covid vaccination status of students during admission process

Several universities and institutes across the country have started the registration process for admissions to various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) courses this academic session. As a Covid-induced change, institutes are asking students to submit their vaccination status either while registering or after securing a seat.

For the academic session 2021-22, the University of Delhi had added a separate column in the registration forms for PG courses. The varsity added sections for fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and not vaccinated candidates.

Rajeev Gupta, dean of students’ welfare, DU said that the university has collected the data for PG students as of now to create a database.

“The data will help us know how many students are not vaccinated and then we can create strategies to manage them on campus. The vaccination status has nothing to do with the admission process, unvaccinated students are not being restricted in any way. While we want to have a similar database of UG students, it is difficult because most of them are below 18 years of age and the vaccine has not been rolled out for them yet,” Gupta told indianexpress.com.

The University of Lucknow has asked students to submit vaccination status while downloading admit cards for entrance exams as the university has done away with merit-based admissions this year and will admit all students based on their performance in the entrance tests.

“The vaccination status of the aspirants will help us create a suitable seating plan for entrances while minimising the risk of Covid spread. Those who are not yet vaccinated will be asked to get a negative RT-PCR report at the exam centres,” said Pankaj Mathur, Professor, Department of Mathematics and Astronomy, who is also the coordinator of admission team 2021-22 at the varsity.

Mathur adds that separate exam rooms will be allotted to students who are not vaccinated and unable to get the RT-PCR report on the exam day.

Hrridaysh Deshpande, vice chancellor of Ajeenkya DY Patil University, said that the institution will receive the information on students’ vaccination status until the institutes reopen for physical classes.

“The University Grants Commission (UGC) notification states that offline classes are likely to resume by October 1. If students are not vaccinated till that time then the university will get them vaccinated. We have put up a vaccination fund of Rs 15 lakh for students who will not be able to get the vaccination because of unavailability or unaffordability,” he added.

He expects that at least 50 per cent of the students joining the university will not be able to get the second vaccination shot if the classes resume in October, hence the vaccination budget will allow the students to be on campus without the covid scare.

At the National Law University, Delhi, existing students are being asked to submit their vaccination details. Those who join the institute in the academic session 2021-22 will be asked to submit their status once they confirm their admission.

“Around 17000 students had applied to the university this year. Of which, we will admit 120 students in UG and 80 in PG. Once these students confirm their admission, we will roll out a Google form. It will be largely in anticipation of resuming offline classes but also to induce covid appropriate behaviour. Once institutes have this data, it will be easier for them to manage students as and when they come to the campus or hostels,” said Srikrishna Deva Rao, vice chancellor, NLU Delhi.

Anna University’s former vice-chancellor, MK Surappa said that the universities can also use this data in various researches in the future. “The data will surely help universities get back to the normal academic cycle as they will be able to manage all the in-campus activities while maintaining students’ safety. Students get together in classes, hostels and mess. Once the data is available, a functional plan of action can be developed for returning to normalcy without fear,” added Surappa.