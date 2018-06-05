Union school education secretary: CBSE looking to harness tech to prevent question paper leaks

The Union school education secretary also made it clear that no CBSE official was involved in the leak and said that it was perpetrated by a handful of tech-savvy people. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) The Union school education secretary also made it clear that no CBSE official was involved in the leak and said that it was perpetrated by a handful of tech-savvy people. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Union school education secretary Anil Swarup on Monday said that the department will use advanced technology to conduct CBSE examinations next year to check question paper leaks.

“The Secretary of Education has appointed a committee to explore how technology can be used to prevent any recurrence of such a situation. Today, technology allows us to improve that situation. And we have to see that it is not repeated, keeping in mind that there are smarter people. From next year, it will be our endeavour to ensure that there is no such leak,” Swarup said in response to a query after an interactive session – ‘Robust, just, reliable and student-friendly public examination system’ – organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce (MCC).

In March this year, the CBSE received widespread criticism following the Class XII economics question paper leak.

The Union school education secretary also made it clear that no CBSE official was involved in the leak and said that it was perpetrated by a handful of tech-savvy people. “We get hundreds of mails and if our official gets a mail at 10:15 am about a leak, you cannot stop the examination to be held at 4,000 centres and inconvenience 11 lakh children,” he said.

Responding to allegations of irregularities in conducting the NEET examination in West Bengal, Swarup said, “The NEET has been conducted very neatly by the CBSE and there was absolutely nothing wrong. Some, who wanted the questions in Bengali, got those in English and yet again, some who wanted the papers in English got the Bengali papers. But at the hall, all of them said that they were ready to write the answers in the language of the questions they were given,” Swarup said.

