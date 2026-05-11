Free competitive exam coaching rolled out in MP’s Vidisha by Union Minister Chouhan

The proposal seeks to enhance students' performance and readiness for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and others (Representative image/ file)

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched ‘Mama Coaching Classes’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha to provide free coaching and guidance for competitive examinations to economically disadvantaged yet talented students. Chouhan represents the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

“The primary objective of Mama Coaching Classes is to provide free guidance to economically disadvantaged but talented youth to better prepare for competitive examinations,” Chouhan said after inaugurating the coaching centre at the Osho Ashram campus in Indraprastha Colony here.

He emphasised that no talented youth’s dreams should remain unfulfilled due to a lack of money or resources.

“If children from rural and ordinary families receive the right direction, good guidance, and opportunities, they can make a distinct mark in various fields across the country, including the administrative services,” he said.