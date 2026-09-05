Union Minister felicitated International Earth Science Olympiad 2026 winners, India bags 9 medals

Indian team won a total of 9 medal, nine medals, including four gold, three silver, and two bronze medals (Photo: AI Generated)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday congratulated the winners of the 19th International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO) 2026. The International Olympiad was held from August 20 to August 27 in Italy, with a total of 39 countries participating from across the globe.

Indian students returned with a historic feat of nine medals, including four gold, three silver, and two bronze medals won in various categories.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Union Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to empower the youth through student-centric outreach programmes during the meet and also encouraged a foundational scientific temperament.

Explaining the procedure of shortlisting students for IESO 2026, the minister said that students had gone through a rigorous national selection and training pipeline before they participated in the olympiad. Under the ministry’s outreach and awareness programme, a national-level Earth Science Olympiad was conducted with an all-India test, in which nearly about 17,800 students appeared across 500 centres.