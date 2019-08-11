Union HRD minister inaugurates new Kendriya Vidyalaya Nanded building

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ inaugurated the newly constructed building of Kendriya Vidyalaya South-Central Railway Nanded Maharashtra on Saturday. After inaugurating the building through video conferencing at IIT Bombay, the minister said that the new building will increase the capacity of school by more than 600.

The new building was developed at a total area of 10 acres having 24 Classrooms, 3 Science Labs, 2 Computer Labs, and 16 other rooms.

Inaugurated the newly constructed building of Kendriya Vidyalaya South-Central Railway Nanded Maharashtra via video conferencing. After that, visited Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Powai and Regional Office of @KVS_HQ at Powai for tree plantation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/deDQ6UEvfV — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 10, 2019

Major Highlights of New Building of KV South Central Railway Nanded

Total land: 10 Acres

Total cost of Project: 24.09 Crore

Beneficiaries: 1200 Students

Facilities: 24 Classrooms, 3 Science Labs, 2 Computer Labs, and 16 other rooms.@KVS_HQ pic.twitter.com/i7uTiVNxde — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 10, 2019

Addressing the gathering, the minister asked students to take the nation to greater heights. “The students need to develop self-confidence and should take the nation to greater heights,“ the minister said.

KVS commissioner Santosh Kumar Mall said that through this new building the classes can be expanded till 12th standard.