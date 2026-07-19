Education Ministry forms panel to probe irregularities in four MP BEd colleges

The letter states that this additional workload, much of which involves unnecessary repetition, is reducing the time teachers can devote to the teaching–learning process. (File photo)

The Centre has set up a fact-finding committee to probe into allegations of irregularities in four BEd colleges in Madhya Pradesh, according to officials.

The action has been taken following media reports that flagged irregularities in three BEd colleges affiliated with Barkatullah University, including colleges missing from declared locations and those with inadequate infrastructure.

“An independent fact-finding panel was constituted, as per directions of Ministry of Education, to conduct on-site physical verification of the teacher education institutions supported by geotagged, videography and photography, examine the allegations recorded in the media and verify the factual position by comparing on-site findings with the records submitted by the institutions including recognition documents and assess compliance of norms,” said a senior official of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).