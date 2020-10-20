Union Education Minister virtually inaugurates Golden Jubilee Building at NIT Rourkela

Institutions like NIT Rourkela, the Union Education minister said, will play a very important role in the implementation of the NEP. File

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday said that institutions like NIT Rourkela in Odisha will play a significant role in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). The minister made this observation while virtually inaugurating the newly constructed Golden Jubilee Building of NIT Rourkela. The Golden Jubilee Building was planned to commemorate the completion of 50-years of existence of the institute.

Describing NIT Rourkela as a premier institution producing best brains for the country, Pokhriyal said the vision of having this building will fulfil one of the essential mottos of the institute to enhance efficiency in the administrative functioning and amalgamate technology with this process to make it more people-friendly.

Institutions like NIT Rourkela, the Union Education minister said, will play a very important role in the implementation of the NEP. He said the building has also added glory to the city of Rourkela as one of the tallest buildings around, for which the whole NIT Rourkela family is proud of. The magnificent structure is indeed metaphorically and geographically, ‘the heart of NIT Rourkela’, he added.

Pokhriyal said this building has been constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 95 crore and is entirely funded by the Ministry of Education. It is now the tallest building of Rourkela, Odisha, he said. The building spans across 7000 sqm and is located centrally, at an impartial distance from every department. Structurally, the building consists of a block with seven floors and a tower block of 14 floors, he added.

The minister further said that the open spaces and state of the art architecture with enhanced safety and security features will provide an excellent working experience to all the employees of the institute. This SMART building will add to the campus’s grandeur, perfectly capturing the spirit of excellence and dedication that has been central to the institute’s philosophy since its inception, he added.

The building will house a world-class conference centre, and there will be a library spread over two floors separated by a mezzanine. The building is also equipped with fire sensors and automatic water sprinklers for an emergency, an official statement said.

According to the current plan, the offices like Academic Section, Examination Section, Establishment Section, Finance Section, Purchase, and Internal Audit, Alumni and International Relations, Sponsored Research, Industrial Consultancy, and Continuing Education Cell would be shifted to this building.

This building will also house the Director’s office, Deans’ offices, Registrar’s office, Board Room, and Senate Hall, among others. A telescope will be installed on the top of the building, and there will be provisions for the department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Physics and Astronomy to make observations regarding the climate and solar system.

