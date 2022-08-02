Union Education Minister asks Mamata Banerjee to take ‘corrective action’ in teachers’ recruitment scam

August 2, 2022 10:02:15 pm
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Tuesday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying the “irregularities” in recruitment of teachers in the state will “certainly hamper” the quality of education and demotivate the future generation.
The letter comes in the backdrop of an ongoing Enforcement Directorate investigation into the alleged multi-crore school job scam.
In his missive, Pradhan expressed “grave concern” over the alleged irregularities, which has landed Partha Chatterjee, who was a minister in the West Bengal Cabinet, in the custody of the ED, triggering a war of words between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.
While Pradhan made no mention of Chatterjee, who has been removed as a minister and suspended from the TMC, he said that he has received a large number of representations from various teachers and teacher organisations from West Bengal regarding the issue.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The irregularities found in the teacher recruitment scam of West Bengal will certainly hamper the quality of education and demotivate the future generation…I sincerely urge you to take necessary corrective measures to restore the confidence of the people,” Pradhan wrote.
The education minister pointed out that the process for the appointment of teachers through the State Level Selection Test (SLST) was started in 2014. “However, actual recruitment could take place only two years later in 2016,” he said, adding that the recruitment process was “compromised”.
The ED, which is looking into the money trail involved in the scam, has claimed it recovered nearly Rs 50 crore in cash along with gold from apartments linked to Arpita Mukherjee, one of Chatterjee’s close aides.
(with PTI inputs)
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal
How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two years
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for IndiaPremium
Latest News
Kerala rain: Wild elephant braves gushing waters for 3 hours to reach safe spot. Watch video
Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta at least once a week: ‘I have the highest regard and respect for both…’
Explained: What is China’s problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions ‘real agenda’
Struggling with insomnia? Practise these five yoga asanas for better sleep
As Pelosi’s lands in Taiwan, China warns her visit will have ‘severe impact’ on ties with US
KCET 2022: PUC marks won’t be considered for 2021 repeaters, verification to start from Aug 8, says Karnataka edu minister
Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’: ‘Gaana number one pe hai, toh main..’
Lok Sabha Question Hour: BJP, Opp members spar as ministers target state governments
Water to get costlier in Gurgaon as GMDA announces 5% hike in bulk water supply tariff
Pa Ranjith says ‘OTT platforms interfere in scripts more than producers’
When Saif Ali Khan said that he doesn’t have ‘an ego issue about’ working with ‘big star’ Hrithik Roshan: ‘Never experienced that kind of success’