scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Dharmendra Pradhan orders review of alleged irregularities in midday meal scheme in West Bengal

This announcement comes a little after Suvendu Adhikari had written a letter to Pradhan, urging the education minister to review the implementation of the 'PM Poshan' scheme in West Bengal.

Dharmendra Pradhan, midday meals, midday programme, PM Poshan schemeDharmendra Pradhan made the announcement in a press conference on the weekend. (Representative image. Express photo)
Listen to this article
Dharmendra Pradhan orders review of alleged irregularities in midday meal scheme in West Bengal
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday announced that a review of implementation of the midday meal scheme will soon begin in different parts of West Bengal. Pradhan made the announcement in a press conference on the weekend.

Read |Centre hikes mid-day meal per child cooking cost by 9.6%

“We had read about some reports about irregularities in midday meal (PM Poshan Scheme) in newspapers. On January 5, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had also submitted a note about large scale irregularities on the same issue,” he said. Pradhan also added that the scheme has the option of joint review mission and “while in 2020 the state had objected to the visit of any such joint review mission (JRM), this time we are determined to send a JRM.”

This announcement comes a little after Suvendu Adhikari had written a letter to Pradhan, urging the education minister to review the implementation of the ‘PM Poshan’ scheme in West Bengal.

Adhikari has welcomed the decision “to constitute a Joint Review Mission to review the implementation of the Central Sponsored Scheme; Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) in WB.
WB Govt’s been using this scheme as a propaganda tool all along. Its time they’re exposed,” he tweeted.

The Mamata Banerjee government recently allotted an additional Rs 371 crore for chicken and seasonal fruits to be served once weekly in addition to the existing midday meal menu of rice, potato, soyabean and eggs once in a week for the 11.6 million children in state-run and aided schools.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024

(With inputs from PTI)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 10:20 IST
Next Story

India’s response to China, Pakistan showed it won’t be coerced by anybody: Jaishankar

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close