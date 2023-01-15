Dharmendra Pradhan orders review of alleged irregularities in midday meal scheme in West Bengal

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday announced that a review of implementation of the midday meal scheme will soon begin in different parts of West Bengal. Pradhan made the announcement in a press conference on the weekend.

“We had read about some reports about irregularities in midday meal (PM Poshan Scheme) in newspapers. On January 5, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had also submitted a note about large scale irregularities on the same issue,” he said. Pradhan also added that the scheme has the option of joint review mission and “while in 2020 the state had objected to the visit of any such joint review mission (JRM), this time we are determined to send a JRM.”

This announcement comes a little after Suvendu Adhikari had written a letter to Pradhan, urging the education minister to review the implementation of the ‘PM Poshan’ scheme in West Bengal.

I welcome @EduMinOfIndia's decision to constitute a Joint Review Mission to review the implementation of the Central Sponsored Scheme; Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) in WB.

WB Govt's been using this scheme as a propaganda tool all along. Its time they're exposed. pic.twitter.com/pVQA8TAUTR — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) January 14, 2023

The Mamata Banerjee government recently allotted an additional Rs 371 crore for chicken and seasonal fruits to be served once weekly in addition to the existing midday meal menu of rice, potato, soyabean and eggs once in a week for the 11.6 million children in state-run and aided schools.

(With inputs from PTI)