Dharmendra Pradhan orders ‘foolproof’ NEET re-exam, reviews preparations

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the forthcoming NEET-UG re-examination and directed officials to ensure its conduct in a “secure, seamless and foolproof manner” under strict security protocols, officials said.
During chairing the review meeting, Pradhan stressed that all gaps identified in the earlier examination process must be comprehensively addressed and eliminated to ensure complete integrity and transparency in the conduct of the examination, they said.
“The minister emphasised that the Re-NEET examination must be conducted in a secure, seamless and foolproof manner under stringent security protocols,” the officials said.
ALSO READ | Ahead of NEET-UG retest, a scramble again for rooms, crash courses in Kota
The minister directed authorities to hold coordination meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police across states to ensure robust monitoring and effective implementation of examination arrangements.
Underscoring that vigilance and security at examination centres must remain uncompromised, Pradhan also instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for students, including transportation, drinking water and other essential facilities, they added.
READ | How a retired Latur chemistry teacher went from NEET mentor to CBI’s key accused
The National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (Undergraduate) held on May 3 amid allegations of irregularities.
Guess paper questions in May 3 exam | Anatomy of a NEET leak | UG exam on June 21 | Edu Min conference | Rajasthan family link up with case | What aspirants want | Exam online from 2027
Pradhan earlier announced that the NEET-UG re-examination would be held on June 21. He said the medical entrance exam would be computer-based from next year onwards in view of irregularities linked to it.