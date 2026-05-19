Dharmendra Pradhan orders ‘foolproof’ NEET re-exam, reviews preparations

Union Education Minister visited the headquarters of the NTA earlier in May (Image via X/@EduMinOfIndia)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the forthcoming NEET-UG re-examination and directed officials to ensure its conduct in a “secure, seamless and foolproof manner” under strict security protocols, officials said.

During chairing the review meeting, Pradhan stressed that all gaps identified in the earlier examination process must be comprehensively addressed and eliminated to ensure complete integrity and transparency in the conduct of the examination, they said.

“The minister emphasised that the Re-NEET examination must be conducted in a secure, seamless and foolproof manner under stringent security protocols,” the officials said.

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