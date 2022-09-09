scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Education minister invites US Educational institutes to partner with India for skilling and transformation

"The new National Education Policy (NEP) has lays emphasis on internationalization of education. I called upon American institutions and companies to partner with India in rapidly-transforming education and skilling landscape," said union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan, NEPUnion Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan (Image Credit: PTI)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called upon US educational institutions to partner with India in rapidly transforming education and skilling landscape.

Calling for greater academic collaboration between higher education institutions in both the countries for offering twinning programmes, joint degrees and dual degree programmes, Pradhan said, “The new National Education Policy (NEP) has lays emphasis on internationalization of education. I called upon American institutions and companies to partner with India in rapidly-transforming education and skilling landscape. A growing digital economy, aspirational population, a knowledge-based society and policy reforms are creating unprecedented opportunities in India.”

Read |‘Consider reservations as responsibility, not burden:’ Education Minister to students questioning quota policy

The comments ere made at the India Ideas Summit attended by the education minister. The summit was organised by the US-India Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce, International Affairs, South Asia. The theme of the event was ‘Maximising the Next 75 years of US – India Prosperity.’ “India and the US have similar societies and shared values. Education and Skill development are important pillars of Indo-US relations,” Pradhan said.

The minister further called for strengthening collaboration in the areas of research and skill development between the two countries.

“India is taking great efforts in skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling its youth. India has a large, young and educated population who are an asset to any industry globally if they are provided focussed training and capacity building as per industry requirement, he further added. India is positioned favourably mainly due to its demographic advantage and various skilling initiatives,” Pradhan said.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 03:49:29 pm
Next Story

Bharathiraja discharged from hospital

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

Will Rahul Gandhi be Congress chief again? He says, ‘It will be clear when…’

Will Rahul Gandhi be Congress chief again? He says, ‘It will be clear when…’

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Tata Group in talks with Wistron for assembling iPhones in India

Tata Group in talks with Wistron for assembling iPhones in India

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement