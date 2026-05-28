Education Minister acknowledges ‘some discrepancies’ in CBSE Class 12th revaluation, promises transparency

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday acknowledged “some discrepancies” in the ongoing CBSE Class 12 revaluation process and said the government has accepted responsibility while assuring students that corrective measures would be taken and accountability fixed at all levels.

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Speaking after a meeting with officials of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, Pradhan said no student grievance related to the evaluation and revaluation exercise would be left unresolved. The minister’s remarks come amid concerns raised by students and parents over discrepancies in marks, access to answer sheets, and the newly introduced digital evaluation system – On-Screen Marking (OSM).

“CBSE has begun the revaluation process for the Class 12 examinations. Around 17 lakh students took part, with nearly 98 lakh answer copies – about 40 crore scanned pages in total,” Pradhan said, underlining the scale of the exercise.

VIDEO | Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s remark over alleged in discrepancies in CBSE exams, says, “Yesterday CBSE gave its response regarding this matter. It is in accordance with the procurement policy of the Government of India. I want… pic.twitter.com/yrePqcATei — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2026

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The minister said CBSE had, for the first time, introduced a fully digital evaluation system aimed at improving transparency and making the process more student-centric. Under the new mechanism, students are able to access scanned copies of their answer sheets, verify awarded marks, and raise objections or queries online.

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According to the minister, nearly four lakh students have already accessed their scanned answer sheets, covering close to 11 lakh answer copies. He said the board had also brought in technical support from premier institutions, including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and IIT Madras, to oversee and strengthen the technology infrastructure behind the process.

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To streamline payments linked to answer sheet access and revaluation requests, four public sector banks – State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank – have integrated payment gateways with the CBSE system, Pradhan said.

However, the minister admitted that despite the technological overhaul, “some discrepancies” had surfaced during implementation.

“The government acknowledges some discrepancies, accepts responsibility, and promises corrective measures,” he said, adding that officials had been directed to ensure timely redressal of all pending student complaints.

Pradhan also hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over allegations of “massive irregularities” in the CBSE evaluation process. Gandhi had demanded an independent judicial inquiry and the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), alleging that the firm handling the digital evaluation process had a controversial history linked to similar controversies in Telangana.

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Responding to the allegations, Pradhan said the CBSE had already clarified its position and maintained that the procurement process followed the Government of India norms. “I want to assure everyone that if any irregularities are found, no one will be spared,” the minister said, while also urging political parties not to politicise issues concerning students and examinations.

“As far as this issue is concerned, I myself take responsibility on behalf of the government for any inconvenience, and I request everyone that this is not the time for politics,” Pradhan said. Stressing the emotional impact on students, he added that public statements and political exchanges should not increase the anxiety of examinees already under stress during the admissions season.

Meanwhile, the CBSE defended its OSM system, saying the platform is backed by a “secure and robust IT infrastructure”, certified through empanelled security audits and equipped with multiple quality checks for the scanning and evaluation of answer books.

The minister’s statement is being seen as the Centre’s first formal acknowledgment of issues in the revamped digital evaluation and revaluation system, even as the board continues to process student requests and scrutiny applications.

— with inputs from PTI