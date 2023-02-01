Union Budget 2023 Live Updates: 38,800 teachers to be recruited in 748 residential schools for tribal students

Education Budget of India 2023 Live Updates, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speech: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament. The finance minister announced that focusing on learning loss, national digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating availability of quality books across geographies, languages genres and levels and device agnostic, accessibility, states will be increased to setup physical libraries for them at Panchayat and what levels, and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources.
Finance minister also announced that eachers training will be reenvisioned through innovative pedagogy, curriculum transaction, continuous professional development dipstick survey and iCT implementation. To boost medical education, 157 new nursing colleges will be established and new programmes will be introduced for training in medical equipments.
However, the PM Poshan scheme (earlier known as mid-day meal scheme) saw a drop in central allocation from Rs 11,500 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 10,233 crore in 2022-23. The revised allocation for 2021-22 was also Rs 10,233 crore, indicating that the total fund earmarked for the scheme could not be spent during the ongoing financial year amid long closures of schools.
Select facilities at ICMR labs will be made available for research to outsiders. A new programme to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals will be introduced. 157 new nursing colleges will be established in co-location with existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014.
Dedicated multidisciplinary course for medical devices will be supported in existing institution to ensure availability of skilled manpower for futuristic medical technologies and high-end manufacturing and research
In the next three years, centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 748 for the modern residential schools which is serving 3.5 lakh tribal students.
To build a culture of reading and to make up for pandemic time learning loss, the National Book Trust, the Children's Book Trust, and other sources will be encouraged to provide and books and other material in regional languages, and in English to these physical libraries
National digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating availability of quality books across geographies, languages genres and levels and device agnostic, accessibility. States will be urged to setup physical libraries for them at Panchayat and all level to provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources.
157 new nursing colleges will be established in core location, says Nirmala Sitharaman
This is Sitharaman’s fifth Budget presentation, and the last one for Modi government before the Lok Sabha polls next year.
Agriculture accelerator fund to be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, especially in rural areas, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Fresh flows of funding and incentives must be made into programmes like Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan and FutureSkills Prime. Implementation and audit taskforces must be built to accelerate and catalyze various ongoing broadband expansion and quality improvement projects. Investing in the advancement and enrichment of various technology and skilling platforms for students and educators like DIKSHA, NISHTHA, SWAYAM, etc. A detailed roadmap and resource allocation for escalating the implementation of the National Educational Technology Forum.
The ‘Manodarpan’ scheme by the Ministry of Education could be enriched with expert resources to better guide students with issues like addiction, self-healing, adjustment training, and short online courses, one-to-one online sessions with subsidized fees, etc.
Schools could be provided tax benefits or incentives for expanding their counselling services through counseling cells, career guidance services, or student awareness and sensitisation clubs.
Last year, Finance Minister announced that “For developing India specific knowledge in urban planning and design, and to deliver certified training in these areas, up to five existing academic institutions in different regions will be designated as centres of excellence. These centres will be provided endowment funds of Rs 250 crore each”.
In this regard, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) initiated the exercise to identify five academic institutions in different regions imparting knowledge in urban planning and design for their designation as Centres of Excellence (CoEs). Invitations were accepted from institutions in September 2022 along with a notification on the parameters set for the selection of the institution.
While talking to indianexpress.com, Anup Burman, a senior official at Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said, “We have received the nominations and are accessing the applications on set parameters. The implementation is underway.”
Sitharaman had allocated Rs 99,300 crore for education in 2020 — a hike of 4.6 per cent over Rs 94,855 crore in 2019. Then, in 2021, the Ministry of education got an allocation of Rs 93,224 crores, and Rs 1.04 lakh crore in 2022.
Vocational Education requires decisive effort from the government. The whole concept of vocational education will be relevant only when secondary-level education in the vocational space is linked to higher education. We would like the government to recognise and encourage a continuum of vocational education from the school level to Higher Education Institute through the 3 Year B.Voc (undergraduate programme) and postgraduate programme relating to the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) skill- level 4.5, 5.5,6.7 and 7. This will enhance employability.
With Edtech emerging as an important player in the education sector, companies are expecting a reduction in GST on education services, focus on the upskilling sector.
In her budget speech, the finance minister had stated that government has decided to allow setting up of foreign universities in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT city) to provide courses in financial management, fin-tech, mathematics among others.
In October 2022, the central government announced that the UGC’s new rules on governing foreign educational institutions that want to set up campuses in India will not apply to universities setting up in GIFT City. These university campuses will be regulated by the GIFT City’s regulatory body - International Financial Services Authority (IFSCA).
In a similar vein, the IFSCA regulations will allow foreign institutes to repatriate profits from campuses they set up in GIFT City.
Last year, Nirmala Sitharaman had emphasised that the government wants to be prepared for any further natural calamity such as the coronavirus pandemic, due to which children, especially those from weaker sections, had lost nearly two years of formal education. Keeping this in mind, the government had announced expansion of the PM e-VIDYA initiative, proposed to launch a “digital university” and development of e-content in all Indian languages.
The PM Poshan scheme (earlier known as mid day meal scheme) had seen a drop in central allocation from Rs 11,500 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 10,233 crore in 2022-23. However, the decreased fund indicated that the total fund earmarked for the scheme could not be spent during the ongoing financial year amid long closures of schools.
The financial allocation for the education sector in 2022-23 had increased to Rs 1.04 lakh crore from Rs 93,224 crore (Budget estimate) in 2021-22. The finance minister had laid more emphasis on digital modes of learning to reverse learning losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Indian Medical Association is expecting a 5 per cent allocation in the Union Budget. And, it should not be just for running expenses such as salaries but for infrastructure, research and better equipment.
The Covid crisis has amply demonstrated the importance of universal primary care in the public sector. Health Policy 2017 firmly focuses on primary care: If possible the Centre should upgrade and enhance these figures and appoint MBBS doctors in the 1.50 lakh wellness centres. The policy recommends that health centres be established on geographical norms apart from population norms. This would also necessitate upgradation of the existing sub-centres and reorienting PHCs.