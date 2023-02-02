scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
IIT Madras to receive grant worth Rs 242 crore for research on Lab Grown Diamonds

The global diamond market demands bigger and high pure lab-grown diamond crystals for commercial and electronic applications.

Rs 242 crore grant for IIT MadrasThe core faculty from Physics, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering departments of IIT Madras have a good number of core researchers with expertise in various requirements for the same. (Image Credit- IIT Madras)
IIT Madras to receive grant worth Rs 242 crore for research on Lab Grown Diamonds
IIT Madras today announced that the institute has been chosen for researching on Lab Grown Diamonds. The institute will now receive a grant worth Rs 242 crore for research. This grant has been given to IIT madras a day after the Union Minister for Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman announced that one IIT will be chosen to conduct research on Lab Grown Diamonds.

The institute will receive this grant over a period of five years to undertake research on lab grown diamonds (LGD). This research will be focused on driving indigenisation of the LGD manufacturing process.

The global diamond market demands bigger and high pure lab-grown diamond crystals for commercial and electronic applications. There is a need for research and development to conduct systematic studies to optimise the process parameters to grow high pure large-volume and scalable diamond crystals, which will help India to become the world leader in lab-grown diamonds.

The core faculty from Physics, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering departments of IIT Madras have a good number of core researchers with expertise in various requirements for the same. The upcoming centre will also recruit a good number of additional man-power to run the research on LGD that would be established at the IIT Madras Research Park and IIT Madras laboratories.

India has no know-how in high pressure high temperature (HPHT) technology to grow and treat diamond crystals. The cost involved in importing HPHT machines is very high. Therefore, there is a need for developing indigenously built HPHT equipment and establishing the process know-how of HPHT diamond growth. On the other hand, CVD reactor manufacturers in India import critical components like microwave generators, vacuum pumps, and sensors. Even good-quality diamond seeds are imported.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 18:08 IST
