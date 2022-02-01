scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Union Budget 2022: Focus on regional language education, new digital university and skill courses announced

Union Budget Education Sector 2022-23: The government has also laid focus on agri education. The finance minister stressed to revise syllabi of agricultural universities to meet needs of natural, zero-budget & organic farming, modern-day agriculture

New Delhi
Updated: February 1, 2022 12:04:49 pm
Presenting the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sidharaman announced the formation of a digital university to provide access to world-class education to Indian students. The budget this year also focused on digital learning citing the prolonged closure of schools impacting students’ academic performance.

The minister also announced that the digital university will impart lessons in all regional languages creating a network of ‘hub and spoke’. The university will work with the other central universities in the country to provide the required digital infrastructure and training. 

Apart from this, new e-learning content delivery platforms will be launched via the internet, TV and smartphones to help students in rural and semi-urban areas. The minister laid focus on “1 class 1 TV channel’ while announcing the scheme. 

The finance minister also announced the expansion of SWAYAM PRABHA TV under PM e-vidya scheme from 12 channels to 200 to be made available in all regional languages. New skill development courses will also be introduced in the state ITIs to enable the youth of the country. 

The government has also laid focus on agri education. The finance minister stressed to revise syllabi of agricultural universities to meet needs of natural, zero-budget & organic farming, modern-day agriculture. 

Meanwhile, the government has decided to allow the setting up of foreign universities in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT city) to provide courses in financial management, fin-tech, mathematics among others.

