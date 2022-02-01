Union Budget 2022: Five takeaways for education sector

While presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament today, the Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the skilling programmes and partnership with the industry will be reoriented to promote continuous skilling avenues, sustainability, and employability. The National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) will be aligned with dynamic industry needs.

1. Digital Ecosystem for Skilling and Livelihood – the DESH-Stack e-portal – will be launched. The portal aims to empower citizens to skill, reskill or upskill through online training. It aims to provide API-based trusted skill credentials, payment and discovery layers to find relevant jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

2. Startups will be promoted to facilitate ‘Drone Shakti’ through varied applications and for Drone-As-A-Service (DrAAS). In select ITIs, in all states, the required courses for skilling will be started.

3. A Digital University will be established to provide access to students across the country for quality education with a personalised learning experience. This will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats. The university will be built on a networked hub-spoke model, with the hub building cutting edge ICT expertise. Public universities and institutions in the country will collaborate as a network of hub-spokes.

4. ‘One class-one TV channel’ programme of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels, aimed at enabling all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1-12. Over 750 virtual labs in science and mathematics and 75 skilling e-labs for a simulated learning environment will be set up in 2022-23.

5. For developing India specific knowledge in urban planning and design, and to deliver certified training in these areas, up to five existing academic institutions in different regions will be designated as centres of excellence. These centres will be provided endowment funds of ` 250 crore each. In addition, AICTE will take the lead to improve syllabi, quality and access to urban planning courses in other institutions.