Union Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Exam date out at unionbankonline.bank.in

The Union Bank of India has announced that the Apprentice recruitment examination under the Apprentices Act, 1961, will be conducted on June 7, 2026. Eligible candidates can visit the official website at unionbankonline.bank.in to get more information on the same. The exam will be held in online mode across various branches and offices of the bank nationwide. A total of 1,865 apprentice vacancies have been announced as part of this recruitment drive.

The application window opened on April 29, 2026, and closed on May 19, 2026. Candidates who completed the registration process can focus on preparing for the upcoming examination. The recruitment was opened to graduate candidates from across the country. Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years of age, with age calculated as of April 1, 2026.