Union Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Exam date out at unionbankonline.bank.in

The Union Bank of India has announced that the Apprentice recruitment examination under the Apprentices Act, 1961, will be conducted on June 7, 2026. Eligible candidates can visit the official website at unionbankonline.bank.in to get more information on the same. The exam will be held in online mode across various branches and offices of the bank nationwide. A total of 1,865 apprentice vacancies have been announced as part of this recruitment drive.
The application window opened on April 29, 2026, and closed on May 19, 2026. Candidates who completed the registration process can focus on preparing for the upcoming examination. The recruitment was opened to graduate candidates from across the country. Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years of age, with age calculated as of April 1, 2026.
Those selected will undergo a one-year apprenticeship training programme covering banking operations and related functions. During this period, selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.
The online examination consists of 100 questions carrying 100 marks, divided equally across five sections: general and financial awareness, general English, quantitative and reasoning aptitude, computer or subject knowledge, and Union Bank of India products and services. Each section carries 20 questions worth 20 marks.
The selection will be carried out in two stages – an online examination followed by a local language proficiency test. Candidates must clear both stages to be considered for the apprenticeship programme. Additionally, the application fee was different across each category. General and Other Backwards Class (OBC) male candidates were required to pay Rs 944, while general and OBC female candidates paid Rs 708. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and transgender categories were charged a fee of Rs 236.
Candidates can access the official recruitment notification and examination schedule on the Union Bank of India’s official website -unionbankonline.bank.in. Those who have already registered are advised to download their admit cards and review the exam guidelines ahead of the June 7 examination.