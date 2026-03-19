“Unidentified beneficiaries would gain at the cost of honest candidates”: What courts have said in the past about paper leaks
While the Board insists stolen papers don't qualify as a leak, courts have held that even a few beneficiaries can be enough to cancel an exam, if the integrity of the process is found to be compromised.
"There must be at least some evidence to allow the Court to reach that conclusion. This standard need not be unduly strict... However, there must be a real possibility of systemic malaise as borne out by the material before the Court," the bench observed.
Even as the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ruled out a change in schedule of SSC board exams despite 50 question papers being stolen from a strong room in Solapur, courts have maintained that the entire exam process is considered compromised in case of established “widespread or systemic leak or other malpractice.”
The Supreme Court and High Courts, while dealing with issues related to exams conducted by education or staff selection boards, have termed paper leaks a “curse to the system” and held that the entire process should be cancelled if an in-depth probe reveals “systematic irregularities.”
In certain cases, courts have cited a “real possibility of systemic malaise” to cancel exams despite only a few candidates being found to be beneficiaries of malpractice.
In one such instance, in June 2015, the Supreme Court cancelled the All India Pre-Medical/Pre-Dental Entrance Test (AIPMT) conducted by CBSE, which had over six lakh candidates across the country. The court held that segregating the 44 candidates identified as having benefited from malpractice was not the solution, observing that “it is not unlikely that many more candidates have availed such undue advantage.”
The court noted that the modus operandi of the leak made it likely that numerous candidates other than the 44 were beneficiaries, and that it was not possible to identify all of them. Therefore, the SC summarised segregation was not a “viable solution” as “unidentified beneficiaries would stand to gain at the cost of honest candidates.” Observing that the “sanctity of the exam had been compromised,” the court cancelled it and directed a fresh examination.
On the other hand, in August 2024, a three-judge bench led by then Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud refused to order a re-examination for NEET UG 2024, citing the “systemic malaise” threshold. The court observed that “a holistic view” must be taken by examining the extent of unfair means and assessing the possibility of separating tainted candidates from untainted ones.
“There must be at least some evidence to allow the Court to reach that conclusion. This standard need not be unduly strict… However, there must be a real possibility of systemic malaise as borne out by the material before the Court,” the bench observed.
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The court added that cancellation could be directed only where “it was not possible to separate the tainted candidates from the untainted ones,” while noting that “fairness and reliability of the examination system cannot be such that public confidence is lost.” The bench distinguished the case from AIPMT, noting that the NEET-UG paper had not been shared on social media before the exam date and there was no “nationwide ring” of accused persons.
In 2019, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, dealing with malpractices in postal services recruitment exams, observed that “mass copying, leakage of paper are curse to the system of assessment of the competency and merits,” adding that those indulging in such activities “take away the fruits from hardworking meritorious students.”
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More