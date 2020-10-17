Unhappy with your NEET result? Here’s what to do

NTA NEET result 2020 declared at ntaneet.nic.in. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ Representational)

NTA NEET result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the National Eligibility Test (NEET) 2020 today. Of the 15,97,435 candidates who registered to appear for the exam, 7,71,500 have managed to clear it. Of those who clear the exam, every year about 1-1.5 lakh go abroad to pursue medicine, this year, academicians are expected fewer students to study abroad, and hence cut-off is likely to rise for admission to top courses. In such a case, even for those who have cleared the exam but could not make it to decent ranks, finding a college of choice can be a difficulty.

“While students still have an option to study medicine abroad, the number of students actually doing so was about one per cent of total applicants. Further this year, parents and students are concerned about their health, and the embassies are also closed making visa approvals take longer. Students are given education online for top universities. In such a case, the number of aspirants planning to go abroad will reduce further,” said Anurag Tiwari, national academic director, medical, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL).

Saurabh Kumar, director academics, Vidyamandir Classes, “The first choice for most students is MBBS in a government college. However, if a candidate is not able to get it through, they should look for an MBBS degree in a private college but that comes with a price of about Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore. One can opt for BDS or veterinary courses. The Aayush Ministry also offers a range of courses. For those below 60,000 rank, the options remain of a management seat or a BPharma course where they can indirectly treat people or the BSc courses like biotechnology, nursing, physiotherapy. If one fails to get through it then they can go for zoology, biology, or chemistry at the undergraduate level and go for specialisation at the postgraduate level.”

Tiwari, however, believes that to select courses, it is more crucial to narrow down on interest first. “We have had students who ranked 13th in AIIMS entrance test (AIIMS used to have different entrance exams) but opted to study research from IISc. Not necessarily everyone who appears for NEET wants to pursue medicine. Some also appear for the exam because they had medicine at class 12 level. Of about 15 lakh students who appear for NEET, nearly five lakh are passionate about medicine and those who are genuinely passionate should not change their stream and can also think about dropping a year. Preparing for such a high competitive level national exam along with class 12 is not easy and students should not beat themselves up for it. If one is not passionate about medicine then they should definitely look for relative streams,” said he.

The future is of a specialisation, said Tiwari. “Even when we go for a doctor we do not go to an MBBS, we go for specialised one in that stream. The future is that of speicialisation and the emerging allied fields are a step towards the direction. Students can read up on these streams and make an informed decision.”

Detailing about specification, Nitin Vijay, Managing Director, Motion Education, said that one should not consider taking a non-core field as a demotion as these are the areas where fewer students are applying but more jobs are available. He said that these areas have the potential to give a secure career to students. Naming some of such streams he said, genetic engineering, biotechnology, biostatic, telemedicine are among the top emerging fields in medicine.

“On pursuing these fields, even if one is not able to directly deal with patients, they would be dealing with a lot of doctors and helping them. The machines that are being used today are allied with AI, Ml as well which were considered to be engineering domains at one point, a graduate who would be studying these emerging courses would have a better understanding of these machines and technologies,” said Vijay.

For students contemplating a dop-year, Vijay said, “If a student thinks they can do better than what they have done and wants to pursue core medicine. They should definitely consider a drop-year. One would be able to see better results if they devote an entire year to NEET preparation. As long as one is able to learn from their mistake, they would be able to score well. I have seen students having 250 marks in the first attempt getting 600 in the second. All one has to do is focus on minor mistakes. Small changes make big impact. As long as one is willing, one can crack NEET.”

