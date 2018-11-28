Unhappy with CAT 2018 performance? Register for these MBA entrance exams

Are you unhappy with your performance in the CAT examination that was concluded on Sunday, November 25? This year, over two lakh candidates appeared for the Common Admission Test of which some found the Quant section, and many in fear of not making a good score. But, apart from CAT which will pave you the door for Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), there are also other reputed institutes which offer MBA courses and their application process is still on.

The application process for the XAT examination will be closed on November 30, for CMAT, GPAT examination, the registration process has been extended till December 7, 2018. The XAT examination will be conducted on January 6, the CMAT, GPAT examinations is scheduled to be conducted on January 28.

XAT 2019

Xavier School of Management will conduct the XAT 2019 on January 6 at various centres across the country from 10 am to 1 pm. The online application process has been started from August 20, and the candidates can apply till November 30.

This year, there is a change in the paper pattern. The XAT 2019 will not have essay writing. The paper will have 4 sections: Verbal and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge.

XAT 2019: Important dates

Application process begins- August 20, 2018

Last date to apply- November 30, 2018

XAT 2019- January 6, 2019.

CMAT, GPAT 2019

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CMAT, GPAT examinations on January 28, and the admit card will be available for download from January 7, 2019. The results for both the examinations will be declared on February 10.

The registration process for both the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) has been extended till December 7, 2018. The online application process was started from November 1.

CMAT, GPAT 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online registration: November 1

Last date to apply online: November 30

Online examinations: January 28, 2019

Availability of admit card: January 7, 2019

Results: February 10.