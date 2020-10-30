UNESCO MGIEP offers compassionate integrity training courses to help youth deal with ‘fear, stress’

The course is available to anyone and everyone in age bracket of 18-34 years. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational)

The UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) and Life University, USA has invited applications for a training program in social and emotional learning (SEL) called compassionate integrity training courses. It is open to anyone in the age group of 18 – 34 years old. The course, said the institute, will help the youth to “deal with their fears, anxiety, and stress”.

“The course cultivates skills such as empathy, mindfulness, and compassion, equipping youth with better coping mechanisms for their emotional well-being as well as providing them with skills that help contribute towards the development of peaceful and sustainable societies,” it said in an official statement.

“Youth have been one of the most severely impacted, with school and university closures and migration to virtual modes of learning as well as switch remote work modalities. Restrictions in the movement have been prevalent for many of us for months and have often resulted in feelings of fear, anxiety, and stress, greatly affecting our mental well-being,” it added.

This course is a three-part online learning program and learners can complete it at their own pace. It includes practices such as reflective writing, contemplative journaling exercises, and guided audio practices.

Apart from students, the course is also being offered to educators. “CIT will provide the skills to help cope with the daily stress of being a teacher educator and bring more compassion into one’s school,” claims UNESCO MGIEP.

The three-part training will including self-cultivation, relation to others, and engaging in systems. Skills including calming body and mind, ethical mindfulness, emotional awareness, and self-compassion will be taught in the first part. In the second part, learners will be taught to cultivate the actions and attitudes that help others. The third part aims at helping the learners to build a deeper connection with others and the world around us.

