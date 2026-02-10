International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2026: Why we celebrate it on Feb 11?

UNESCO International Day of Girls and Women in Science: Theme for 2026, History and more (AI Generated Image)

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is observed every year on February 11. The day is celebrated globally under the leadership of the United Nations, with UNESCO playing a central role in advocacy and implementation.

It was officially instituted by the UN General Assembly in December 2015, following growing international concern over the persistent underrepresentation of women and girls in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

The first observance took place in 2016, marking a formal commitment by member nations to recognise the role women and girls play in scientific advancement and to draw attention to the structural barriers that continue to limit their participation.