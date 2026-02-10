International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2026: Why we celebrate it on Feb 11?

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is observed every year on February 11. The day is celebrated globally under the leadership of the United Nations, with UNESCO playing a central role in advocacy and implementation.
It was officially instituted by the UN General Assembly in December 2015, following growing international concern over the persistent underrepresentation of women and girls in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.
The first observance took place in 2016, marking a formal commitment by member nations to recognise the role women and girls play in scientific advancement and to draw attention to the structural barriers that continue to limit their participation.
The theme for the International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2026 is “From Vision to Impact: Redefining STEM by Closing the Gender Gap.” Building on UNESCO’s 2024 Call to Action “Closing the Gender Gap in Science” and the 2025 campaign “Imagine a world with more women in science #EveryVoiceInScience,” the 2026 theme signals a shift from dialogue to implementation, according to UNESCO.
The focus is on highlighting existing good practices, scalable solutions, and policy interventions that are already helping create more inclusive STEM ecosystems across countries.
UNESCO data continues to underline why such a focus remains urgent. While young women are more likely than young men to enrol in higher education globally — with 46 per cent of women entering advanced studies compared to 40 per cent of men within five years of completing secondary education — women account for only 35 per cent of science graduates.
The gap widens further in research careers, where women represent just one in three scientific researchers worldwide. Another persistent imbalance is seen across sectors: women are moving towards more equitable representation in academia and the public sector, while men continue to dominate scientific roles in the private sector in most countries.
Addressing these gaps, UNESCO’s Call to Action to Close the Gender Gap in Science, launched in February 2024, stresses the need for sustained and collective commitment. The initiative calls for dismantling entrenched gender stereotypes and biases in science, expanding educational pathways for girls, and creating workplace environments that attract, retain, and advance women scientists.
Despite progress in access to education, gender disparities remain deeply embedded across the STEM pipeline — from higher education and research to leadership and innovation ecosystems. February 11 serves as both a celebration of achievements and a reminder of the work still needed to ensure science benefits from diverse perspectives.
