Why is International Day of Education celebrated on January 24?

International Day of Education 2026: The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) will celebrate International Day of Education 2026 on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The day marks the annual global observance dedicated to recognising the central role of education in peace, development, and human dignity. This year’s celebrations will include a series of hybrid and online events, with UNESCO hosting key activities at its headquarters in Paris, France, as part of efforts to highlight the transformative power of education for all.

According to UNESCO, this gathering will convene youth and students alongside international decision-makers to discuss meaningful engagement of young people in education systems and policy-making. Additionally, online youth-led discussions and webinars will focus on storytelling and youth leadership in education, further amplifying the voices of young people around the world.