Why is International Day of Education celebrated on January 24?

International Day of Education 2026: The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) will celebrate International Day of Education 2026 on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The day marks the annual global observance dedicated to recognising the central role of education in peace, development, and human dignity. This year’s celebrations will include a series of hybrid and online events, with UNESCO hosting key activities at its headquarters in Paris, France, as part of efforts to highlight the transformative power of education for all.
According to UNESCO, this gathering will convene youth and students alongside international decision-makers to discuss meaningful engagement of young people in education systems and policy-making. Additionally, online youth-led discussions and webinars will focus on storytelling and youth leadership in education, further amplifying the voices of young people around the world.
UNESCO’s campaign also encourages wider participation through social media and the sharing of good practices that support youth engagement in education.
The theme for International Day of Education 2026, as specified by UNESCO, is “The power of youth in co-creating education.” This theme is focused on the idea that young people — who make up more than half of the global population — are not merely beneficiaries of education systems but essential partners in shaping those systems for the future.
It highlights the importance of engaging youth in decisions that affect how learning is designed, delivered, and governed, particularly in a rapidly changing world shaped by technological and social transformation.
By focusing on youth as co-creators of education, the theme aims to recognise their potential to contribute to inclusive, equitable and future-ready learning environments that better reflect their aspirations and needs.
The history of International Day of Education dates back to December 3, 2018, when the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 73/25, proclaiming January 24 as the International Day of Education in celebration of the role of education in peace and development.
The first observance of the day took place on January 24, 2019, marking this annual event as an important moment to reaffirm global commitments to education as a fundamental human right and a key driver of the Sustainable Development Goals.
This is especially concerning Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4), which aims to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”
