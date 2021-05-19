Maharashtra: Undergraduate exams for MBBS, other health Sciences between June 10 & 30, says Minister

MUHS had held final-year exams in these categories. Now, the intermediate years’ pending exams remain to be conducted in the rescheduled days between June 10 and 30. (Representational Image)

Undergraduate exams for MBBS and other health science courses have been postponed till June 10, Minister for Medical Education Amit Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

All the undergraduate exams for MBBS and other health sciences, scheduled on June 2, will now be held between June 10 and 30.

Earlier, the exams in these categories, which involve 40,000 students, were scheduled on April 19. Due to rise in Covid-19 cases, the state postponed it twice. The latest decision made the third postponement.

Earlier, Deshmukh held a meeting with the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) authorities, including its Exam Controller Ajit Pathak.

After the meeting, Deshmukh said, “The exams for undergraduate – MBBS and other health sciences will take place on June 10 to 30. The decision comes in the wake of increased Covid cases coupled with restrictions in Maharashtra. The state enforced restricted lockdown till June 1. In the wake of these restrictions, it was felt that students would have faced problems travelling to their exam centres.”

