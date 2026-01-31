Undergraduate Exams 2026: NEET UG, JEE Main session 2 notification, OJEE, EAMCET — check full list

From CUET UG 2026, WBJEE, OJEE, JEE Main Session Two 2026 & more, here is the list of all such exams that you need to keep a track on.

By: Education Desk
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 12:36 PM IST
Undergraduate Exams 2026: JEE Main session 2 notification, OJEE, TS EAMCET—check full listThese announcements will mark the beginning of the exam season for lakhs of students across India who want to pursue higher education in the country. (Image: AI generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

Aspirants preparing for undergraduate entrance examinations can expect a flurry of notifications by the end of January and early February. Key exam bodies are set to release schedules and application details for major UG exams, including NEET UG 2026, JEE Main session 2, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), and Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET).

Read | Exam Calendar 2026

These announcements will mark the beginning of the exam season for lakhs of students across India who want to pursue higher education in the country. Here is the list of all such exams:

Board results banner

CUET UG 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 3 released the detailed notification and started the application for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG). Applicants can apply online at cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET UG 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 11 to May 31.

The online submission of application forms will remain open till January 30, 2026, up to 11.50 pm. The last date for fee payment through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI is January 31, 2026, up to 11.50 pm.

JEE Main 2026 session 2

JEE Mains 2026 session 2 registration dates are expected to be announced shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates will be able to apply for the January 2026 Session 2 exam through the official portal — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students planning to appear for the April session should first verify their eligibility and ensure that all required documents and details are prepared in advance. Those who have already registered for session 1 are also eligible to apply for Session 2.

NEET UG 2026

NTA, as of writing, has not issued the exam date and application dates; however, students can expect that the dates, along with detailed notification, will be out anytime soon. Last year, the NEET UG 2025 notification was released on February 7. The Agency on January 10 uploaded the syllabus of the medical entrance test. The syllabus for NEET UG 2026 had earlier been notified by the National Medical Commission (NMC) via the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB).

Story continues below this ad

OJEE 2026

OJEE 2026, or the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, is a state-level entrance test conducted for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Odisha. In 2025, the registration started on January 30. This year, the registration process is scheduled to close on March 22, 2026. As per the tentative examination calendar released by the committee, OJEE 2026 is expected to be held on May 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9, 2026.

TS EAMCET 2026

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced that the TS EAMCET 2026 entrance examination will be conducted on May 9, 10, and 11 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. A detailed notification, including application guidelines and exam schedules, is released on the official website — tgeapcet.nic.in.

TSCHE will open the registration process for the TS Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2026) on February 19. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications for admission into undergraduate programmes in engineering, agriculture, and medicine streams until April 4.

Other exams whose registration has started: 

BITSAT

BITSAT is held for admission to UG programmes in Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS). The BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) application window is underway from December 15. The application will remain open till March 16 for session one, and for session two, the application window is April 20, 2026 and May 2, 2026. Interested students can submit their applications online at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.

Story continues below this ad

KCET

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) as an eligibility test to shortlist candidates for admission to engineering, veterinary and pharmacy courses. The Authority has not released any dates to conduct the exam, nor application dates out; however, in 2025, registration opened on January 23, 2025, with the final deadline February 24, 2025.

The application process for VITEEE 2026 is underway. Registrations opened on October 24, 2025, and, according to the official VIT website, the tentative deadline to apply is March 31, 2026. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 28 to May 3, 2026. Results will be declared in the second week of May 2026, followed by the commencement of online counselling during the same period.

WBJEE

The WBJEE is for candidates aspiring to pursue degree courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture across government and private institutions in West Bengal. As of now, the Board has not released the dates for the exam; however,  based on past trends, the registration process for WBJEE 2026 is likely to begin in January 2026 on the official website. Applicants must carefully complete the form, pay the application fee, and submit it within the stipulated time. The deadline for submission is expected to fall in February 2026.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sharad Pawar NCP merger
'It seems the process will now be discontinued': Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk
NCP
Why BJP is backing NCP bid to anoint Sunetra Pawar as Ajit Dada’s successor
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
Mayasabha
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the media during the Economic Survey 2025-26 press conference, in New Delhi, Jan. 29, 2026.
Economic Survey says India’s potential GDP growth will rise, but key drivers show mixed record
How Ronaldo and Georgina fell in love
From Bus Rides to Bugattis: How Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s love story truly began
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Advertisement
Must Read
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
Quick Comment | Novak Djokovic's statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Google just wiped 9 million Android devices from a secret chinese proxy network
Google says millions of Android phones and smart devices were unknowingly used as part of a global proxy network.
Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach
ship
From Bus Rides to Bugattis: How Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s love story truly began
How Ronaldo and Georgina fell in love
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement