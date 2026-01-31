Undergraduate Exams 2026: NEET UG, JEE Main session 2 notification, OJEE, EAMCET — check full list

Aspirants preparing for undergraduate entrance examinations can expect a flurry of notifications by the end of January and early February. Key exam bodies are set to release schedules and application details for major UG exams, including NEET UG 2026, JEE Main session 2, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), and Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET).

These announcements will mark the beginning of the exam season for lakhs of students across India who want to pursue higher education in the country. Here is the list of all such exams:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 3 released the detailed notification and started the application for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG). Applicants can apply online at cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET UG 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 11 to May 31.

The online submission of application forms will remain open till January 30, 2026, up to 11.50 pm. The last date for fee payment through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI is January 31, 2026, up to 11.50 pm.

JEE Main 2026 session 2

JEE Mains 2026 session 2 registration dates are expected to be announced shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates will be able to apply for the January 2026 Session 2 exam through the official portal — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students planning to appear for the April session should first verify their eligibility and ensure that all required documents and details are prepared in advance. Those who have already registered for session 1 are also eligible to apply for Session 2.

NEET UG 2026

NTA, as of writing, has not issued the exam date and application dates; however, students can expect that the dates, along with detailed notification, will be out anytime soon. Last year, the NEET UG 2025 notification was released on February 7. The Agency on January 10 uploaded the syllabus of the medical entrance test. The syllabus for NEET UG 2026 had earlier been notified by the National Medical Commission (NMC) via the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB).

OJEE 2026

OJEE 2026, or the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, is a state-level entrance test conducted for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Odisha. In 2025, the registration started on January 30. This year, the registration process is scheduled to close on March 22, 2026. As per the tentative examination calendar released by the committee, OJEE 2026 is expected to be held on May 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9, 2026.

TS EAMCET 2026

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced that the TS EAMCET 2026 entrance examination will be conducted on May 9, 10, and 11 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. A detailed notification, including application guidelines and exam schedules, is released on the official website — tgeapcet.nic.in.

TSCHE will open the registration process for the TS Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2026) on February 19. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications for admission into undergraduate programmes in engineering, agriculture, and medicine streams until April 4.

Other exams whose registration has started:

BITSAT

BITSAT is held for admission to UG programmes in Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS). The BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) application window is underway from December 15. The application will remain open till March 16 for session one, and for session two, the application window is April 20, 2026 and May 2, 2026. Interested students can submit their applications online at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.

KCET

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) as an eligibility test to shortlist candidates for admission to engineering, veterinary and pharmacy courses. The Authority has not released any dates to conduct the exam, nor application dates out; however, in 2025, registration opened on January 23, 2025, with the final deadline February 24, 2025.

The application process for VITEEE 2026 is underway. Registrations opened on October 24, 2025, and, according to the official VIT website, the tentative deadline to apply is March 31, 2026. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 28 to May 3, 2026. Results will be declared in the second week of May 2026, followed by the commencement of online counselling during the same period.

WBJEE

The WBJEE is for candidates aspiring to pursue degree courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture across government and private institutions in West Bengal. As of now, the Board has not released the dates for the exam; however, based on past trends, the registration process for WBJEE 2026 is likely to begin in January 2026 on the official website. Applicants must carefully complete the form, pay the application fee, and submit it within the stipulated time. The deadline for submission is expected to fall in February 2026.