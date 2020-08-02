Undergraduate BS-MS Degree: Online classes from Sept 1

The date of commencement of online classes for the new batch stands undecided as the entrance test for the same has been rescheduled. (Representational) The date of commencement of online classes for the new batch stands undecided as the entrance test for the same has been rescheduled. (Representational)

The classes for the existing undergraduate students pursuing BS-MS degree will commence on September 1 in online mode. Teaching and evaluation for the previous semester have been completed.

About 1,000-1,200 students pursue this five-year residential course. Presently, online interviews of students aiming to pursue doctoral studies is underway. Even though the MHRD recently announced a reduced syllabi for school and college education for the current academic year, no such step has been initiated for IISERs, also functioning under the MHRD.

“There will be no reduction of syllabus, but some courses are being re-organised. Courses are being shuffled from one semester to another. Especially laboratory courses or those requiring hands-on work under supervision are being deferred to the next semester. No portions have been deleted, so far,” said Bhas Bapat, dean, Academics.

The date of commencement of online classes for the new batch stands undecided as the entrance test for the same has been rescheduled.

Since the online sessions are planned for the upcoming few months, the institute will bear the data expenses for students who cannot afford it. In some cases where internet facility is unavailable, the institute shall facilitate students with USB or SD cards with study material from time to time.

“Students who are unable to participate in online teaching will be given the option of dropping the semester and extending their tenure, without penalty. Students are given the option of registering for fewer credits than the usual minimum requirement,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd