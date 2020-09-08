Undergraduate admission process begins in Haryana, CM launches online platform

Entire admission process will be held online. (Representational image)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday launched an online platform for admission in undergraduate courses in government-aided and self-finance colleges for the new academic session. With this platform, the students will now be able to complete their entire admission process while sitting at home.

Khattar, also launched the first-of-its-kind educational WhatsApp chatbot ‘Apka Mitra’ to resolve any admission related queries of the students.

“Students are required to send a message on WhatsApp chatbot number 7419444449 to get any information regarding admissions, scholarship. A new web portal of Higher Education Department, the website of 158 government colleges and online international journals namely Journal of Humanities and Social Science prepared by the department to promote research in the state was also launched by the CM,” a government spokesman said.

For students taking admission in various graduate courses amid Covid-19, the registration and prospectus fee of all undergraduate courses has also been waived off. A grievance redressal helpdesk number — 18001373735 — has been started to help the students to fill their admission forms. While persons with disabilities can get assistance for filling the admission forms by giving a missed call on mobile number 7419444449.

The online admission portal, launched Monday, has been developed by the NIC in collaboration with the Higher Education Department.

During this virtual launch, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal and senior officers of the Higher Education Department were also present. In his inaugural address, Khattar said, “In view of the on-going pandemic and ensuring the safety of students, online admission platform has been launched so as to facilitate students to get admission while staying at their homes….In higher education we have to make sure that more focus is given on research and for this more and more colleges and Universities have been opened in Haryana. Along with education, skilling is equally important and for this Shri Vishwakarma Skill University has been opened to impart skilled knowledge to the youth.”

He added: “Efforts should be made to raise the standard of colleges and universities while using information technology…Efforts should also be made to attract foreign universities for setting up their campus in Haryana so that the youth can be benefitted.”

Education Minister Kanwar Pal said, “The online system will strengthen the admission process as well as make it transparent. Education has always remained the main focus of the government led by CM Manohar Lal…Our focus is to make the youth employable. Opening new model Sanskriti schools is another feather added to the cap of the Haryana government”.

