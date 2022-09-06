scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Undergrad dental education set for major overhaul

Under the draft course regulations, it would take five-and-a-half years to complete BDS, including one year of internship. Presently, mandatory internship is not part of BDS.

The new curriculum also proposes to follow a competency-based approach that is aimed at looking at the outcomes of the training. (Representational/File)

Undergraduate dental education is likely to undergo a major overhaul with a mandatory one-year internship and a semester system on the lines of MBBS. According to the draft Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course regulations, it will also have a credit-based system.

“The proposed changes to the undergraduate dental curriculum will completely change the way the course is taught and bring it closer to international standards. Various provisions like the credit-based system will also allow for international exchange of students in the future,” said Dr Anil Kumar Chandna, who is a member of the executive committee of the Dental Council of India, which formulated the regulations. He said the process for bringing in the changes have already started, with the draft regulations having been shared with states and national dental colleges.

Under the draft course regulations, it would take five-and-a-half years to complete BDS, including one year of internship. Presently, mandatory internship is not part of BDS. The draft also proposes that the current annual system be changed to a semester system, with medical training completed across nine semesters.

The new curriculum also proposes to follow a competency-based approach that is aimed at looking at the outcomes of the training. It will also assign credits to each course and offer choice based credits allowing students to pick certain electives. The new system will also allow for credit transfer among colleges.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...

The course will be divided into core subjects that a student has to mandatorily study, electives that the student can choose, and foundation courses. According to the draft, the foundation courses will be of two types — the compulsory foundation courses that will enhance the knowledge of the students and elective foundation courses that are for “man making”.

Explained

Aligning with global standards

The new curriculum seeks to make undergraduate dental education in India more aligned with international standards. The introduction of the credit-based system and other new proposals could also pave the way for international student exchange.

The curriculum will include courses such as medical bioethics among the core subjects and electives such as article writing, systematic reviews, sports dentistry, sleep medicine, forensic odontology, dental jurisprudence, social justice, environmental science, and yoga.

“Once the comments on the draft have been considered, and the regulations approved by the Health Ministry, it will be laid in Parliament. This is likely to happen soon and the revised curriculum may be introduced next session onwards,” said Dr Chandna. Workshops will be held across dental colleges to familiarise teachers with the new teaching method.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 02:56:31 am
Next Story

Supreme Court issues notice to EC, Govt on parties using religious names, symbols

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement