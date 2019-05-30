Undergrad admission process at Delhi University begins today

The admission process to Delhi University for the academic session 2019-2020 begins on Thursday with the commencement of online registration for the university’s undergraduate programmes.

The registration process for all courses and for students of all categories will be completely online. The admission form will be available on the university’s online admission portal, along with information on registration details and subsequent procedures.

While registration for undergraduate courses will begin Thursday, the process will begin on June 3 for postgraduate programmes, postgraduate diplomas and M.Phil and Ph.D programmes. “The University of Delhi is considering to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are deceased/unemployed and half fee waiver to those students whose earning member is deceased in order to cover their college/university fee,” read a statement by registrar Tarun Kumar.

The university will also be holding ‘Open Days’ to help aspirants understand the admission process . These will be held on May 31, June 3 and June 8 at the North Campus Conference Centre and on June 4, 6, 7 and 10 at various off campus colleges.