Under entrepreneurship curriculum, Rs 1,000 seed money for school children: Sisodia

The Delhi government Wednesday launched the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Framework for classes IX to XII in government schools, during an event at Thyagaraj Sports Complex.

Under the new curriculum, the government will provide “seed money” of Rs 1,000 for school children and Rs 5,000 to college students to “experiment with the entrepreneurial mindset”. The project is set to cost Rs 40-50 crore.

“The Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Framework will invariably bring about a paradigm shift in the education system — in the way students explore and learn and in the manner teachers facilitate and guide these exploratory processes,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The event was also attended by Padma Bhushan Mahashay Dharampal Gulati of MDH foods; former Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal; founder of Shri Krishna Pickles, Krishna Yadav; and Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev.

Officials said they will curate the syllabus and texts required for teaching entrepreneurship-oriented skills over the next few months. A pilot project, including teachers from 15-20 schools, will be held from April onwards. As per the feedback, the project will be executed at the school-level from July.

A team of 14 people, including mentor teachers, social workers, entrepreneurs and members of the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), are overlooking the syllabi-making process.

Focussing on promoting entrepreneurship and creating a vision for the same, the framework will focus on key building blocks such as critical thinking, confidence and creativity, and foundational abilities like problem-solving, communication and collaboration.

The framework will be based on evaluation and no formal examinations will be conducted.

“The curriculum will be interactive because the key is to inspire students into following entrepreneurial ambitions. The syllabus will inculcate a risk-taking capacity in them and make them think out-of-the-box. There will be projects, case studies as part of the focused approach,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Lecturer, SCERT.