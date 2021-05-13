Uncertainty over 10+2 exams; govt to decide, says West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education

The council hadannounced that this year students would appear in the exams in their schools. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Wednesday said it was awaiting the state government’s decision about organising the Class 12 state board examinations, which are scheduled to be held between June 15 and July 2.

“We are awaiting the government’s decision on whether the exams can be held as per the schedule or the tests will be postponed or cancelled,” said WBCHSE president Mahua Das.

The council had announced that this year students would appear in the exams in their schools.

On Tuesday, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) said it had yet to arrive at a final decision on Madhyamik or Class 10 state board examinations. The Madhyamik exams are scheduled to be held from June 1.

“We are waiting for the government’s decision. We don’t know whether it will be held or cancelled or postponed,” WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told the media.