UN invites applications for remote internships, check details here

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) is inviting applications from graduate students and recent graduates for its 3-6 month long online internships in the field of communications. Candidates can apply online at https://www.unccd.int/about-us/secretariat/vacancies/apply-unccd-internship. The last date to submit application form is July 15.

The interns will work under the direct supervision of the public information associate and will assist in the management of online communications products and activities. Interns will be required to research, produce and schedule social media content for UNCCD social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

They will also get a chance to enhance UNCCD online presence by conceptualising and developing infographics and other visuals for the convention’s digital platforms. For this internship, fluency in written and spoken English is required and the knowledge of other official UN languages (Arabic, Chinese, Spanish or Russian) will add an edge to the candidate’s application. This internship is based in UNCCD office in Bonn, Germany, but candidates can work remotely from their home country.

It can be full or part-time, for a minimum of three and a maximum of six months, starting as soon as possible.

Applicant must be enrolled in the final academic year of a first university degree programme (minimum bachelor’s level or equivalent) in journalism, mass communications, public relations, marketing or similar or have graduated with a university degree and, if selected, must commence the internship within a one-year period.