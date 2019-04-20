UKSEE 2019 applications open: Check how to apply, eligibility, exam pattern and other details

UKSEE 2019: The application process is on for the Uttarakhand State Entrance Exam (UKSEE) 2019 – a state-level entrance exam for admission to Uttarakahand-based colleges. Interested candidates can apply at the official website uktech.ac.in. The exam is being conducted by the Uttarakhand Technical University (UKTU).

The exam for admission to MTech, MBA and MPharma courses will be conducted on May 18, 2019 (Saturday) while the entrance exam for admission to BPharma, BHMCT, MCA, and BPharma and BTech lateral entry will be conducted on May 19, 2019 (Sunday).

The application process has begun today (April 20, 2019) and will conclude on May 6, 2019.

UKSEE 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uktech.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘-Uttarakhand State Entrance Exam(UKSEE-2019)’ under ‘news’

Step 3: Click on apply online

Step 4: Register using basic information

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

UKSEE 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay fee of Rs 1500 while for those belonging to reserved category the fee is Rs 750.

UKSEE 2019: Eligibility

BTech: For lateral entry to engineering programmes, the candidate must have passed diploma or first year of graduation programme from a recognised institute for with at least 45% marks.

Pharmacy: For regular admission, the candidate must have cleared class 12 with physics and chemistry as compulsory subjects and at least 45 per cent marks. For lateral entry, the candidate must have passed diploma from an AICTE approved institution with at least 45% marks

BHMCT: Should have passed class 12 with English as a compulsory subject and obtained at least 45% marks, overall.

MBA/MCA: Recognized Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 3 years duration with at least 50% mark

UKSEE 2019: Exam pattern

UKSEE will be conducted for nine papers with objective type questions. The candidates are required to opt papers and subjects for appearing in the entrance exam.

All objective type questions would carry one mark for each correct answer. There will be no negative marking.